© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

SpaceX Announces Company-wide Layoffs

By Brendan Byrne
Published January 14, 2019 at 10:38 AM EST
Falcon Heavy launches for the first time from Kennedy Space Center. Photo: SpaceX
Falcon Heavy launches for the first time from Kennedy Space Center. Photo: SpaceX

SpaceX is laying off nearly 10 percent of its workforce.

The private space company says the layoffs are part of a strategic realignment of its workforce.

The company is focusing on a new spacecraft – called the Starship – designed to take people to Mars and other deep space destinations. Founder Elon Musk tweeted photos of a stainless steel prototype set for test launches in the coming weeks. It's also working on a global space-based satellite Internet system.

The company says it will continue to manufacture and launch rockets reliably in the coming years, and is working toward launching humans to the International Space Station for NASA.

SpaceX has facilities in Cape Canaveral, Texas, California and Washington State.

Full statement from a SpaceX spokesperson:  “To continue delivering for our customers and to succeed in developing interplanetary spacecraft and a global space-based Internet, SpaceX must become a leaner company. Either of these developments, even when attempted separately, have bankrupted other organizations. This means we must part ways with some talented and hardworking members of our team. We are grateful for everything they have accomplished and their commitment to SpaceX’s mission. This action is taken only due to the extraordinarily difficult challenges ahead and would not otherwise be necessary.”

Tags
Space
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details