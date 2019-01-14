© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Overnight Ramp Closures At SR 417/408 Interchange Project

By Talia Blake
Published January 14, 2019 at 5:59 AM EST
SRR 408/417 Interchange Project Map via Central Florida Expressway Authority
SRR 408/417 Interchange Project Map via Central Florida Expressway Authority

Ramps are closing overnight in Central Florida this week as more work is being completed on the SR 417/408 Interchange Project. The northbound State Road 417 ramp to westbound SR 408 is scheduled to close nightly starting Monday night through Thursday for bridge work and to move a crane. Drivers will continue north to the SR 50/Colonial Drive exit (Exit 34), then re-enter southbound SR 417 to return to westbound SR 408. Tolls at SR 50/Colonial Drive will be suspended during the detour.

[caption id="attachment_95947" align="aligncenter" width="435"]

Capture2-395x400.png

Detour: SR 408 Westbound to SR 417 via Central Florida Expressway Authority[/caption]

At the same time, the westbound 408 ramp to southbound 417 is scheduled to close. Drivers will take northbound SR 417 to the SR 50/Colonial Drive exit (Exit 34), then re-enter southbound SR 417 to return to westbound SR 408. Tolls at SR 50/Colonial Drive will be suspended during the detour.

[caption id="attachment_95949" align="aligncenter" width="482"]

Capture3-400x284.png

Detour: Westbound 408 to Southbound SR 417 via Central Florida Expressway Authority.[/caption]

Lastly, the southbound 417 ramp to eastbound 408 is scheduled to close. Drivers will continue south to the Curry Ford Road exit (Exit 30), the re-enter northbound SR 417 to return to eastbound SR 408. Tolls at Curry Ford Road will be suspended during the detour.

[caption id="attachment_95951" align="aligncenter" width="400"]

Capture4-400x366.png

Detour: Southbound 417 to Eastbound 408 via Central Florida Expressway Authority.[/caption]

Under Florida law, motorists are reminded to change lanes for safety when they see Road Rangers assisting other motorists or flashing lights.

This work is part of the more than $90.7 million SR 408/SR 417 Interchange Project. The project began in 2016 and is expected to finish in fall 2019.

Tags
Central Florida News
Talia Blake
After a brief stint as Morning Edition Producer at The Public’s Radio in in Rhode Island, Talia Blake returned to WMFE, the station that grew her love for public radio. She graduated with a double-major in Broadcast Journalism and Psychology from the University of Central Florida (Go Knights!). While at UCF, she was an intern for WMFE’s public affairs show, Intersection. In her spare time, Talia is an avid foodie and enjoys working out.
See stories by Talia Blake
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details