© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Spotlight: "Shakespeare's Ghostbusters"

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published January 11, 2019 at 12:55 PM EST
Image Courtesy of Hardly Working Productions
Image Courtesy of Hardly Working Productions

The Orlando Fringe Winter Mini-Fest is happening this weekend. Among the shows chosen for the mini-fest – an introductory sampler of sorts for Orlando’s annual full-sized Fringe Festival – is “Shakespeare’s Ghostbusters.”

Yes, you read that right.

It’s a stage adaptation of the iconic 1984 film, performed in Shakespeare-esque language. Sort of like this:

“If spirits be the problem that troubles thee most,
Whom wilt thou call? The busters of ghosts!”

90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston spoke to co-producers David Strauss, who also plays Ghostbuster Egon Spengler, and Deena Ronayne, who plays the iconic green ghost Slimer.

Alas, they weren’t in costume.

Strauss begins by answering the question on every Ghostbusters fan’s mind: how heavy are those “proton packs,” really?

Click the Play Audio button above to hear the conversation.

Find more information about "Shakespeare's Ghostbusters" on the production's event page at the Orlando Fringe Festival's website.

Tags
Central Florida NewsSpotlightSpotlightshakespeare's ghostbusters
Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
See stories by Nicole Darden Creston
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details