South Florida Water Management District Board Members Say They Won't Resign

By Amy Green
Published January 11, 2019 at 11:18 AM EST
The sun sets behind the lock and dam on Lake Okeechobee and the St. Lucie River. Photo by Amy Green

One South Florida Water Management District board member says he's concerned for Everglades restoration as Gov. Ron DeSantis calls for resignations from the entire board.

Sam Accursio is among four board members who reportedly are refusing DeSantis' request they resign.

"I'm really concerned that it's going to stop the restoration efforts and the work that we have done in its tracks if we get rid of all nine of us at one time. I'm very concerned for the state."

The request comes as the governor signed a sweeping executive order addressing toxic algae. The district oversees Everglades restoration and water resources in Central and South Florida.

DeSantis could suspend the board members. In that case the Senate would decide whether to remove them. The Senate president's office says it is reviewing the issue.

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
