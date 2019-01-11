© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
NASA Workers Face Uncertain Future During Shutdown

By Brendan Byrne
Published January 11, 2019 at 11:10 AM EST
This aerial view looking north shows space shuttle Complex 39 Launch Pads A (foreground) and B at NASA's Kennedy Space Center. To the right is the Atlantic Ocean. (2006) Photo credit: Cory Huston, NASA

Many federal workers are not getting a paycheck due to the partial government shutdown including hundreds of workers at the Kennedy Space Center.

Local Lodge 2061 represents machinists working at the space center and president Ed Grabowski said it’s uncertain if the nearly 600 contract workers represented by his union will get back pay once the government is funded.

“They might never recoup this money. Most of our members get paid bi-weekly and every paycheck is 3.5 percent of their annual income,” said Grabowski.

He says local banks are offering zero-percent or low-rate loans in the short term, and his union is working with members to help cover other costs.

"We’ve encouraged them to research that if they need it. Be smart with your money. Reach out to us, we’ll see what we can do to help out."

Many of KSC’s contract workers are also going through a major contract change, which is now delayed due to the shutdown, causing further uncertainty for workers’ futures.

More than half of NASA’s civil servants are also furloughed during the shutdown. NASA announced a delay of a launch of a SpaceX rocket that was scheduled for next week.

Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
