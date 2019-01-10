Youth Suicide On The Rise

Youth suicide is on the rise. According to data from American College Health Association, the suicide rate of young adults between the ages of 15 and 24 has tripled since the 1950s and is now the second most common cause of death among college students.

So what’s causing the increase, and what can schools and parents do to prevent student suicide? From the education desk, 90.7’s Brendan Byrne spoke with AJ Marsden, assistant professor of psychology at Beacon College in Leesburg.

