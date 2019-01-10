© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
DeSantis Calls On Entire Water Management District Board To Resign, Unveils Sweeping Toxic Algae Plan

By Amy Green
Published January 10, 2019 at 12:12 PM EST
The sun sets behind the lock and dam on Lake Okeechobee and the St. Lucie River. Photo by Amy Green
Gov. Ron DeSantis has called for the resignation of the entire South Florida Water Management District governing board.

DeSantis is asking for the resignations effective immediately.

In a letter to the board, DeSantis wrote that Everglades restoration is the centerpiece of a new strategy to improve water quality and the actions of the South Florida Water Management District are incredibly important to its success.

Thanking each of the eight-member governing board for his service DeSantis says "it is time for a clean reset of the leadership of the Board."

The action comes the same day DeSantis signed a sweeping executive order aimed at toxic algae.

The order puts $2.5 billion towards Everglades restoration, empowers two separate task forces on toxic algae and establishes an office dedicated to sea level rise.

The South Florida Water Management District is the state agency overseeing Everglades restoration and manages water resources in Central and South Florida.

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
