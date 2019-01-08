New Federal Funding To Help With Toxic Algae

President Donald Trump has signed into law a bill expanding funding in response to toxic algae.

The bill for the first time authorizes the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Environmental Protection Agency to declare a so-called harmful algae bloom or "HAB of Significance."

The designation authorizes federal funding in response to toxic algae that has a detrimental impact on the economy, environment or public health.

The language was added to the Harmful Algal and Hypoxia Research and Control Act. Trump's signature re-authorizes the bill for another five years.

The measure also expands grant funding in response to toxic algae and directs NOAA to improve monitoring of the harmful blooms.

Gov. Rick Scott declared two states of emergency as toxic algae gripped Florida last year, threatening the economy and environment.