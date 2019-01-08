© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
At Inauguration, Governor DeSantis Outlines Immigration Policy

By WMFE Staff
Published January 8, 2019 at 11:50 AM EST
Governor Ron DeSantis along with First Lady Casey DeSantis, at his inauguration in Tallahassee. Photo: Ron DeSantis / Twitter
Governor Ron DeSantis said he will not allow sanctuary cities in Florida.

During his inaugural address Tuesday in Tallahassee, DeSantis made clear that he plans to halt illegal immigration in the state.

"We will stop incentivizing illegal immigration, which is unfair to our legal immigrants, promotes lawlessness and reduces wages for our blue collar workers,” he said

DeSantis also said he will put a stop to judicial activism and vowed to protect Florida’s water and environment.

Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nunez, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried were also sworn into office.

