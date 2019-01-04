© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Spotlight: Orlando Blues & Jazz Festival

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published January 4, 2019 at 1:02 PM EST
Image courtesy of Brand Stupid Agency
Image courtesy of Brand Stupid Agency

The Orlando Blues and Jazz Festival is happening Saturday at Eagle Nest Park in the Metro West area. Don’t let the moniker fool you - although some similarly-named events are staples in the area, this is the first blues and jazz festival of its kind. That’s according to Will Carey, the founder of the ironically-named Brand Stupid Agency and the brain behind the event. He speaks to 90.7's Nicole Darden Creston.

Click the Play Audio button to hear their conversation.

Find more information about the Orlando Blues and Jazz Festival on the Facebook event page.

Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
