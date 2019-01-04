Spotlight: Orlando Blues & Jazz Festival

The Orlando Blues and Jazz Festival is happening Saturday at Eagle Nest Park in the Metro West area. Don’t let the moniker fool you - although some similarly-named events are staples in the area, this is the first blues and jazz festival of its kind. That’s according to Will Carey, the founder of the ironically-named Brand Stupid Agency and the brain behind the event. He speaks to 90.7's Nicole Darden Creston.

Click the Play Audio button to hear their conversation.

Find more information about the Orlando Blues and Jazz Festival on the Facebook event page.