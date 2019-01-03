© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Governor-Elect Ron DeSantis' Transition Team Plans Health Policy

By Danielle Prieur
Published January 3, 2019 at 7:00 PM EST
Lieutenant Governor-elect Jeanette Nunez and committee members from the healthcare industry discussed ways to improve the affordability and accessibility of care for some of Florida’s most underserved patients including seniors, patients with disabilities, and patients with mental illness and substance abuse disorders. Photo: Shayna Richburg

Governor-elect Ron DeSantis is receiving recommendations today for changes to the state’s health care policies.

Lieutenant Governor-elect Jeanette Nunez and committee members from the healthcare industry discussed ways to improve the affordability and accessibility of care for some of Florida’s most underserved patients including seniors, patients with disabilities, and patients with mental illness and substance abuse disorders.

“So I know that the governor-elect has a bright agenda moving forward as it relates to access and accountability and transparency.”

She said their suggestions—from expanding telemedicine to improving hospital and provider reimbursements—will help Governor-elect Ron DeSantis and his transition team improve care for these patients:

"Within the context of financial sustainability and conservatism. And respecting the taxpayers’ money. And we understand how challenging that can be when you put all those things together."

DeSantis campaigned on a health care plan that would offer more enrollment options to healthy patients while maintaining protections for patients with pre-existing conditions. But he was was criticized during his campaign for releasing his healthcare plan only two weeks before the election.
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
