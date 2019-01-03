© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

China's Moon Landing Could Spur New Space Race

By Brendan Byrne
Published January 3, 2019 at 11:03 AM EST
One of the first images from China's spacecraft on the far side of the moon. CNSA/CLEP
One of the first images from China's spacecraft on the far side of the moon. CNSA/CLEP

China has landed a robot on the far side of the moon – a first for any space agency. It’s not the only organization eyeing the moon and future missions are launching right here from Florida.

The Chang’e-4 mission landed the car-sized rover Yutu-2 onto the far side of the moon - the side we can’t see from down here on Earth.

Other agencies are also planning moon missions, and Space Florida's Dale Ketcham said a successful Chinese landing could motivate NASA to speed up those efforts.

“It should further the United States to step up its game to get to the moon quickly. I think in large measures there have been some significant large steps to do that," said Ketcham.

Last year, NASA announced partnerships with private companies, like Cape Canaveral-based Moon Express, to launch payloads to the moon.

An Israeli non-profit is also planning a mission to the moon, launching on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Florida early this year.

“Well, I think clearly Florida is in the best position in terms of having the infrastructure and the capabilities to put payloads into orbit to access the moon,” said Ketcham.

NASA's SLS rocket will also launch the Orion space capsule on a trip to the moon from Kennedy Space Center. That mission will happen sometime in the 2020s.

Tags
Space
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details