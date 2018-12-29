Panic At Florida Mall Leaves 18 Injured

More than a dozen people were injured fleeing a fight at Florida Mall.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to reports of shots fired inside the mall food court just after 5pm Saturday.





Deputies say no shots were fired but during a physical fight between two people, a few chairs fell down which made it sound like gunshots.

According to a report in the Orlando Sentinel, an updated count found 18 people injured and 8 people taken to hospital.





A man and a woman were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and battery.