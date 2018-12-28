© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Spotlight: "Elf: The Musical" At Orlando Rep

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published December 28, 2018 at 1:01 PM EST
Image courtesy of the Orlando Repertory Theatre website
Orlando Repertory Theatre is a fixture of Central Florida’s arts landscape. In fact, it’s in its 16th season of producing shows for families and young audiences.

But the holidays this year have brought a few brand-new experiences to the Orlando Rep, says Artistic Director Jeff Revels…some of them delivered by the now-familiar figure of Buddy the Elf (and his festive friends) for the Rep’s production of “Elf: The Musical.”

Revels explains to 90.7's Nicole Darden Creston. Click the Play Audio button to hear their conversation.

Find more information on “Elf: The Musical” on the Orlando Repertory Theatre’s website.

