Spotlight: "Elf: The Musical" At Orlando Rep

Orlando Repertory Theatre is a fixture of Central Florida’s arts landscape. In fact, it’s in its 16th season of producing shows for families and young audiences.

But the holidays this year have brought a few brand-new experiences to the Orlando Rep, says Artistic Director Jeff Revels…some of them delivered by the now-familiar figure of Buddy the Elf (and his festive friends) for the Rep’s production of “Elf: The Musical.”

Revels explains to 90.7's Nicole Darden Creston. Click the Play Audio button to hear their conversation.

