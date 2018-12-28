© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Orlando Health Considers New Hospital, Free-Standing Emergency Rooms

By Danielle Prieur
Published December 28, 2018 at 11:26 AM EST
Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Orlando Health is considering building a new hospital and six free-standing emergency rooms throughout Central Florida.

Orlando Health says the 214,000 square foot acute care center would be called Horizon West Hospital. It would be located in west Orange County and would have 103 beds. The free-standing emergency rooms would be located in Orange, Osceola and Lake County.

To pay for the proposal the nonprofit hospital network plans on selling off $360 million in tax-exempt bonds next year. The Orange County Health Facilities Authority will vote on the proposal next Thursday.

The rest of the money would go toward paying off any debt.

Central Florida NewsOrange CountyHealthHealth WMFEemergency roomshospitals
