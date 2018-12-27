Singh Settles Harassment Claim Involving Another Employee

Orange County Property Appraiser Rick Singh has reached a settlement in a federal lawsuit filed by a former employee who says he was harassed by a separate former employee.

Under the settlement the Orange County Property Appraiser's office will pay former human resources manager Willis Perry $84,000 in back wages and compensatory damages.

Property Appraiser Rick Singh does not admit any guilt as part of the settlement. U.S. District Judge Gregory Presnell granted Singh's motion to dismiss additional claims of discrimination and misconduct.

Perry also accuses Singh of firing him out of retaliation after Perry spoke out about his treatment as an African-American. And Perry says his First Amendment rights were violated.

The lawsuit is separate from another federal one filed by the office's former finance director and communications director, the employee accused of harassment. That litigation remains unresolved.

Note: This headline and story clarifies previous versions to say the settlement involves the lawsuit's harassment claim. A judge dismissed the lawsuit's additional claims of discrimination and misconduct.