Florida Youths Name DeSantis In Amended Lawsuit Over Climate Change

By Amy Green
Published December 27, 2018 at 11:12 AM EST
Eight Florida youth have amended a lawsuit accusing the state of failing to protect them from climate change to name Gov.-elect Ron DeSantis.

The lawsuit alleges the state has violated the youth's constitutional rights to life, liberty and property by supporting policies that accelerate climate change.

It also was amended to name Agriculture Commissioner-elect Nikki Fried and cite the Fourth National Climate Assessment, which concluded the impacts of a warming world are intensifying.

The plaintiffs range in age from 10 to 20.

The lawsuit is the latest in a series across the country supported by the non-profit Our Children's Trust, which also has sued the federal government.

The DeSantis transition team did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Central Florida NewsClimate changeEnvironment
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News.
