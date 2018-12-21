© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
As Shutdown Looms, More Than Half Of Kennedy Space Center Federal Employees Could Be Furloughed

By Brendan Byrne
Published December 21, 2018 at 9:18 AM EST
kennedy-space-center

The U.S. government is on the brink of a partial shutdown, with funding for federal departments and agencies set to expire at midnight Friday. More than half of the federal workforce at the Kennedy Space Center could be furloughed.

In a letter to the Office of Management and Budget, NASA's Chief Financial Officer Jeff DeWit outlined the agency’s plans to shut down if congress can’t agree on funding.

Out of about 2,000 federal workers at the Kennedy Space Center, roughly 800 will be exempt from furloughs.

NASA will continue to prep space launch hardware and continue to support astronauts on the International Space Station, but education support in schools and the broadcast of NASA TV will not continue during a government shutdown.

A scheduled SpaceX launch for the Air Force Saturday from Cape Canaveral will not be affected.

The Kennedy Space Center Visitors Complex will remain open, as it is supported by private funds.

Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
