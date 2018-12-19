Sen Rubio Calls For Pardoning Of Groveland Four

Senator Marco Rubio is calling on incoming state leaders to pardon four black men wrongly accused 70 years ago of raping a white woman in Central Florida.

On the Senate floor, Rubio told the story of the Groveland Four. The South Florida Republican advocated for incoming Florida cabinet members to pardon the men.

"What we can do now as a state in Florida is seek the forgiveness of their families and of them for the grave injustice that was committed against them," said Rubio.

The speech came as the Senate voted for a criminal justice reform bill aimed at reducing prison sentencing, which disproportionately impacts black men. The bill passed 87 to 12.

Incoming Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, a Democrat, called last week for the men to be pardoned.