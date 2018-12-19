© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Nine Arrested, Accused Of Releasing Dog Packs On Bears

By Amy Green
Published December 19, 2018 at 11:07 AM EST
Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons.

Florida authorities announced the arrests Wednesday of nine individuals accused of using packs of dogs to maul bears and posting videos online.

The arrests cap a year-long investigation.

Authorities say the accused lured the bears using doughnuts, pastries and peanut butter and then released packs of dogs to chase and maul them.

The accused then posted videos to Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat. The attacks took place in various areas of Baker, Flagler, Marion and Union counties.

Investigators got warrants for the social media accounts and set up cameras to monitor the areas.

All nine face charges including animal cruelty, unlawful taking of black bears and littering.

 

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
