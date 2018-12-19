© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida's Manatee Population Is Up, But So Are Deaths

By Amy Green
Published December 19, 2018 at 8:25 AM EST
Florida manatee (Trichechus manatus), Crystal River National Wildlife Refuge, Florida. Photo: Tracy Colson, US Fish and Wildlife Service
Florida wildlife authorities say the state's manatee population is up, at between 7,000 and 10,000 animals.

That’s despite a spike in manatee deaths this year.

The new estimate is based on a survey performed in 2015 and 2016. The survey includes computer modeling and is considered to be more accurate than annual aerial surveys.

The more comprehensive survey is performed every five years. The last one in 2011 and 2012 found Florida's manatee population to be between 5,600 and 8,000 animals.

The manatee was reclassified in 2017 as threatened rather than endangered.

Florida's manatees have had a tough year. Wildlife authorities have documented 779 deaths so far, compared with 538 last year.

Cold weather, red tide and boat collisions are blamed. Some 200 deaths are linked with red tide.

Central Florida News manatees Environment
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
