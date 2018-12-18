15-year-old Shot and Killed Walking to School

UPDATED WED 5:22pm

Orange County Sheriff's Office have obtained a surviellence a video of a car that they believe to have been involved in the shooting of Alejandro Vargas.





UPDATED WED 5:00pm

Orange County Public Schools has started a memorial fund for the 15-year-old boy shot walking to Boone High School on Tuesday.

In partnership with the Foundation for OCPS, the Alejandro Vargas Memorial Fund is meant to quote “help his family pick up the pieces.”

Vargas’ aunt Dolka Martinez has started a GoFundMe account for donations for their family.

Martinez described her nephew as highly intelligent, surprisingly funny, and respectful.

UPDATED 5:20 pm

The sheriff's office is offering $10,000 in reward money to any person with information regarding the case.

A fifteen-year-old Boone High School student was shot and killed on his morning walk to school.

In a press conference, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said officers responded to a 6:30 am Tuesday shooting on Waldo Street and East Kaley Avenue, behind Kaley Elementary School and half a mile from Boone High.

The Hispanic male victim was treated on the scene and transported to the local hospital. The neighborhood resident was pronounced dead during medical treatment for gunshot wounds.

“We don’t have a lot of information right now. That is why we are relying on the community to come forward with information,” said Mina. Gunshots prompted local residents to call 911, but no witnesses have come forward.

In a message to parents, Boone High School principal Dusty Johns offered “thoughts and prayers” to the victim’s family members. Johns said the campus will have additional law enforcement and provide crisis teams for counseling services.

This is a developing story.