Traveling For The Holidays? So Are 5.9M Floridians. Here Are The Best, And Worst, Travel Days

By Abe Aboraya
Published December 17, 2018 at 1:00 AM EST
An Embraer 190 airplane. More than 5.9 million Floridians will travel this holiday season. Photo: Antônio Milena/ABr - Agência Brasil

This will be one of the busiest holiday seasons for Floridians to travel.

AAA is predicting more than 5.9 million Floridians will be traveling more than 50 miles away from their homes over the winter holidays this year. That's the highest number of travelers since they began tracking data in 2001.

AAA’s Mark Jenkins says that’s the highest it’s been since the company started tracking travel in 2001 most likely propelled by a strong economy and rising wages.

Jenkins says the majority of travelers will be traveling by car as it’s a more flexible and generally cheaper mode of transportation. Still, more than 319,000 Floridians will fly.

AAA says the worst days to drive are Friday and Saturday. The best days to fly are Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

If you’ve had too much to drink, AAA is offering free rides and tows starting this Friday through the New Year.

 

Central Florida NewstravelChristmas
Abe Aboraya
