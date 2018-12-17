© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Floridians with Pre-Existing Conditions Could be Affected by A Federal Judge's Ruling in a Lawsuit Against the ACA

By Danielle Prieur
Published December 17, 2018 at 12:06 PM EST
The ruling is expected to be appealed. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

A federal judge’s ruling that the Affordable Care Act is unconstitutional could affect Florida patients with pre-existing conditions.

Florida is part of the lawsuit with 19 other states.

Mike Hernandez of the nonprofit Protect Our Care says Governor Rick Scott and Attorney General Pam Bondi should reconsider his support because if the Affordable Care Act is repealed patients with pre-existing conditions will be affected.

"Basically without that protection if the system were to return before the ACA you would then have insurance companies empowered to deny coverage to anybody with a pre-existing condition."

The ruling is expected to be appealed.

Scott, who was elected in November to the Senate, says he supports overturning the Affordable Care Act but that patients with pre-existing conditions should be protected.

Hernandez says it's not just patients with pre-existing conditions that will be affected though-young people who rely on their parent’s insurance and people who benefit from no caps on insurance spending-could also lose coverage.
If you'd like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

Tags
healthcareFloridaACAgovernor rick scottHealthAffordable Care ActHealth InsuranceAttorney General Pam Bondi
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details