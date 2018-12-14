© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Intersection Sessions: Violectric Holiday Concert

By Matthew Peddie
Published December 14, 2018 at 11:52 AM EST
Michelle Jones, Lexi Parsons, Krissi Franzen and Paul Cuevas. Photo Matthew Peddie. WMFE

Violectric go by the label ‘classic musicians who rock.’ They’ve been rehearsing for their 6th annual holiday show at the Lake Eola Walt Disney amphitheater in Downtown Orlando this evening.

Violectric join us in studio now with a mashup of Sweet Dreams and Hanukkah, O Hanukkah.

Click below to hear Violectric perform Heroes / The First Noel and Centuries / Carol of the Bells. 

[audio mp3="http://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/HEROES-FIRST-NOEL.mp3"][/audio]

 

[audio mp3="http://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/CENTURIES-CAROL-OF-THE-BELLS.mp3"][/audio]

