Intersection Sessions: Violectric Holiday Concert

Violectric go by the label ‘classic musicians who rock.’ They’ve been rehearsing for their 6th annual holiday show at the Lake Eola Walt Disney amphitheater in Downtown Orlando this evening.

Violectric join us in studio now with a mashup of Sweet Dreams and Hanukkah, O Hanukkah.

Click below to hear Violectric perform Heroes / The First Noel and Centuries / Carol of the Bells.

