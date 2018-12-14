© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Intersection: Remembering James W. 'Chief' Wilson

By Matthew Peddie
Published December 14, 2018 at 11:29 AM EST
James W. 'Chief' Wilson took the Jones High School band performed at the World's Fair in New York in 1964. Carl Maultsby is in the front row, 7th from the left. Photo courtesy of Carl Maultsby.

A funeral service was held in Orlando for James W. Chief Wilson, who died last week at the age of 90.

Wilson was the director of the Jones High School band from 1950 to 1990. Starting with hand me down instruments and uniforms, Wilson took the band to the national stage, including a performance of the World’s Fair in New York in 1964.

One of the band members at that performance was a young Carl Maultsby. He joined Intersection to talk about Chief's influence on the musical lives of Jones High School students and beyond. 

Tags
Central Florida NewsIntersectionIntersection Sessions
Matthew Peddie
See stories by Matthew Peddie
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details