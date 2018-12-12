© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Orlando Veterans' Job Fair Features 55 Employers

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published December 12, 2018 at 10:49 AM EST
https://www.maxpixel.net/
/
Patriotic Flag Waving 4th American Flag

Lockheed Martin, Universal Studios, and Orange County will be among more than 50 employers at the Orlando Veterans Job Fair on Thursday, December 13th.

The job fair is for veterans, military spouses, transitioning military personnel, and National Guard and Reserve members.

It is produced by the RecruitMilitary organization and Disabled American Veterans. More information on the job fair is available at the RecruitMilitary website here.

RecruitMilitary’s Heidi Miller says the fair often leads to an on-the-spot interview, so she has advice for attendees. "Come prepared. Dress the part and bring multiple copies of your resume," offers Miller. "I recommend at least 30 copies."

For those who want to engage in some prep work, or for people who cannot attend the job fair in person, Miller says RecruitMilitary now offers an innovative online job search program.

Through a new partnership with Google, the program helps returning veterans translate their military skills and experience into the civilian workforce.

Miller says all a job seeker has to do is type in his or her military occupation code.

“Once you do this it’ll pop up and it’ll populate multiple jobs - in some case hundreds of jobs - that are looking for your background. And when reviewing these jobs, you can apply online or you can even get insight into, 'Okay, well, my skill correlates into this applicable duty title'.”

For more information on RecruitMilitary's new Google-powered job search engine, click here.

 

Tags
Central Florida NewsjobsemploymentveteransRecruitMilitary
Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
See stories by Nicole Darden Creston
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details