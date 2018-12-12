Orlando Veterans' Job Fair Features 55 Employers

Lockheed Martin, Universal Studios, and Orange County will be among more than 50 employers at the Orlando Veterans Job Fair on Thursday, December 13th.

The job fair is for veterans, military spouses, transitioning military personnel, and National Guard and Reserve members.

It is produced by the RecruitMilitary organization and Disabled American Veterans. More information on the job fair is available at the RecruitMilitary website here.

RecruitMilitary’s Heidi Miller says the fair often leads to an on-the-spot interview, so she has advice for attendees. "Come prepared. Dress the part and bring multiple copies of your resume," offers Miller. "I recommend at least 30 copies."

For those who want to engage in some prep work, or for people who cannot attend the job fair in person, Miller says RecruitMilitary now offers an innovative online job search program.

Through a new partnership with Google, the program helps returning veterans translate their military skills and experience into the civilian workforce.

Miller says all a job seeker has to do is type in his or her military occupation code.

“Once you do this it’ll pop up and it’ll populate multiple jobs - in some case hundreds of jobs - that are looking for your background. And when reviewing these jobs, you can apply online or you can even get insight into, 'Okay, well, my skill correlates into this applicable duty title'.”

For more information on RecruitMilitary's new Google-powered job search engine, click here.