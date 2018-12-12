Florida Environmental Groups Aim For New Dialogue With Governor On Climate Change

Florida environmental groups are calling on Gov.-elect Ron DeSantis to take action on climate change in a letter with more than 3,400 signatures.

The letter from Florida Conservation Voters, the Sierra Club and other groups points to Hurricane Michael and toxic algae as examples of why climate change is an existential threat.

The groups want Gov.-elect Ron DeSantis to acknowledge this threat and take steps away from fossil fuels and toward renewable energy and resilient infrastructure.

The incoming Republican governor was endorsed by the influential Everglades Trust for his strong support on environmental issues like water quality.

DeSantis has been less out-spoken on climate change. His administration follows that of Gov. Rick Scott, who maintained a vague position on the issue, saying he was not a scientist.