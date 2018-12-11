© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Intersection: Audubon's Charles Lee On Florida's Environmental Outlook Under A New Governor

By Matthew Peddie
Published December 11, 2018 at 11:59 AM EST
The Everglades. Photo courtesy the National Parks Conservation Association.
As a candidate for governor, Ron DeSantis said he would stand up to special interests and protect Florida’s environment. Now the governor-elect has assembled an environmental transition committee, and environmental advocates are watching closely to see what happens once he takes office.

Charles Lee, director of advocacy for Audubon Florida, joins Intersection for a conversation about some of the biggest environmental challenges facing the sunshine state, and his hopes for a renewed focus on preserving the natural environment of Florida under the leadership of Ron DeSantis.

