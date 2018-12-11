© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fishkind Conversations: Incentives To Lure Big Businesses Could Leave Taxpayers On The Hook

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published December 11, 2018 at 3:00 AM EST
90.7's economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind, President of Fishkind and Associates
90.7's economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind, President of Fishkind and Associates

Economic incentives - such as slashed property taxes or payments tied to the number of jobs brought in by a business - have become the norm for city and state governments to get businesses to relocate.

A case in point: Orlando recently lost a bid for Honeywell’s corporate headquarters to a $46 million incentive package from Charlotte, North Carolina.

Economic analyst Hank Fishkind tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston while incentives do bring businesses to town, in the long run, a business may not stay. For instance, in the example above, Honeywell is moving just as its current incentives in New Jersey run out.

And General Motor’s recent plant closures include one in Lordstown, Ohio that received $60 million in incentives to set up shop.

Still, Fishkind says these incentives continue to grow, in spite of the risks.

Click the Play Audio button above to hear the conversation.

Tags
Central Florida NewsfishkindeconomyFishkind Economic Commentaries
Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
See stories by Nicole Darden Creston
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details