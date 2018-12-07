© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Spotlight: Orlando Ballet's "The Nutcracker"

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published December 7, 2018 at 1:10 PM EST
MICHAEL CAIRNS
/
"The Nutcracker" image courtesy of Orlando Ballet

The Orlando Ballet’s presentation of "The Nutcracker" is an annual holiday tradition for the organization. And the tradition is expanding, says the ballet, to reflect both growing ticket sales and the diverse makeup of the central Florida community.

90.7's Nicole Darden Creston sat in on a recent rehearsal as the company prepared for tonight’s opening, and spoke to Artistic Director Robert Hill and to Amaya Joseph – a young ballerina, barely a teen – making her debut in the lead role of Clara, the girl at the center of "The Nutcracker" story.

Click the Play Audio button above to hear their conversation.

More information on Orlando Ballet's "The Nutcracker" is available at the Orlando Ballet website.

Tags
Central Florida NewsSpotlightOrlando BalletSpotlightThe Nutcracker
Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
See stories by Nicole Darden Creston
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details