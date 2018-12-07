© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
CEO of Shepherd's Hope Marni Stahlman Steps Down, Interim Director Jean Zambrano will take her Place

By Danielle Prieur
Published December 7, 2018 at 12:46 PM EST
Marni Stahlman joined Shephard’s Hope in 2013 as president and chief executive officer. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

A local nonprofit providing free health care for uninsured patients is looking for a new president.

Marni Stahlman joined Shephard’s Hope in 2013 as president and chief executive officer. She has worked to develop partnerships with local education institutions like the University of Central Florida's Nursing School and College of Medicine. These collaborations allow local medical and nursing students to complete their clinical education while providing high-quality, free primary and specialty care to patients at the clinics. In the past year alone, Shepherd’s Hope has provided care to more than 20,000 patients.

Stahlman also was responsible for the development of Shepherd Hope’s newest clinic in Winter Garden, which will cater to uninsured pediatric patients starting in February. The clinic will feature a radiology unit and teaching garden for uninsured children and their families.

Stahlman will join the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Central and Northern Florida as its new president in January while Shepherd’s Hope Vice President of Clinical Operations Jean Zambrano will act as interim CEO in her place.
