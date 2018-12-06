Parramore Gets a New University Campus and Affordable Housing Options at Creative Village

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer says the University of Central Florida and Valencia College will partner to establish a new higher education campus in Parramore, on Orlando’s west side. The campus will offer more than 20 academic degrees that will tie to local internships and job opportunities. He says the campus also will offer culinary and vocational programs. For nontraditional students:

"In as little as eight weeks someone can go from not having a high school diploma to having the skills needed to get hired for jobs that pay $15 or $20 dollars an hour in a career in the most in-demand industries like construction or manufacturing."

The downtown campus will partner with local middle and high schools, including the nearby Academic Center for Excellence to offer after-school enrichment programs.

Near the campus multifamily and single student units will be joined by affordable homes.

“We’re building 57 single homes throughout Parramore and providing up to $100,000 in down payment assistance to help people fulfill the American Dream through home ownership.”

The campus will offer traditional degree programs along with vocational and jobs skills training for people already in the workforce.

If you'd like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.