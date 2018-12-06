© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

In Brevard County, A Five-Month Beach Renourishment Project

By Amy Green
Published December 6, 2018 at 1:00 AM EST
Photo by Crystal Chavez.
Photo by Crystal Chavez.

An $18 million beach renourishment project is getting underway in Brevard County.

More than 1 million cubic yards of sand will replenish three and a half miles of beaches south of Port Canaveral.

The project makes up for beach erosion caused by the creation of the Canaveral Inlet.

The sand will be taken from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station shoreline and piped across the Port Canaveral entrance through an underwater 24-inch-wide pipeline.

The sand will be deposited beginning about a quarter-mile south of the inlet, then north at Jetty Park and finally south on beaches from Cape Canaveral to north Cocoa Beach.

The work was scheduled to take place from late November through April to avoid sea turtle nesting season. Beach access will be limited around the work.

Tags
Central Florida NewsBrevard CountyCocoa BeachEnvironment
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details