In Brevard County, A Five-Month Beach Renourishment Project

An $18 million beach renourishment project is getting underway in Brevard County.

More than 1 million cubic yards of sand will replenish three and a half miles of beaches south of Port Canaveral.

The project makes up for beach erosion caused by the creation of the Canaveral Inlet.

The sand will be taken from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station shoreline and piped across the Port Canaveral entrance through an underwater 24-inch-wide pipeline.

The sand will be deposited beginning about a quarter-mile south of the inlet, then north at Jetty Park and finally south on beaches from Cape Canaveral to north Cocoa Beach.

The work was scheduled to take place from late November through April to avoid sea turtle nesting season. Beach access will be limited around the work.