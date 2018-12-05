Orlando Mayor's State of Downtown Address will Focus on Educational and Housing Developments in Parramore

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer will give his annual State of Downtown address at the Amway Center on Thursday. The address will focus on Parramore.

Mayor Dyer says he plans to focus on the educational and affordable housing opportunities in the Parramore neighborhood on the city’s west side. The University of Central Florida and Valencia College will open campuses there next fall, offering four-year degree programs along with culinary and other vocational degrees.

"Having a university campus, state college campus right in Parramore gives people the opportunity to see their future and what they can become."

Dyer says as part of the so-called Creative Village planned for the neighborhood, more than 800 affordable multifamily units and 600 student units are under construction.

“So between multifamily and single-family housing that were constructed. We’ve invested over the course of the last year, year and a half or so, over 13 million dollars.”

He says the so-called Creative Village planned for the neighborhood will boast a new university campus shared by the University of Central Florida and Valencia College, along with affordable housing projects like the one that opened on Mercy Drive in April.

The speech will take place at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Amway Center. The mayor will be joined by Parramore residents Raysean Brown and Julian Harris.

