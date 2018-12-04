© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

After 24-Hour Delay, SpaceX & NASA Attempt Station Resupply Launch

By Brendan Byrne
Published December 4, 2018 at 10:51 PM EST
SpaceX Dragon commercial cargo craft makes its relative approach to the International Space Station prior to grapple by the station's Canadarm2 robotic arm, controlled by Expedition 33 crew members. (Oct. 10, 2012): Photo: NASA

SpaceX is poised to launch 5,800 pounds of supplies Wednesday to the International Space Station from Cape Canaveral.
The launch attempt comes after a 24-hour delay.

Moldy mouse food caused the delay. Technicians discovered the food was contaminated for the 40 rodents set to head up to the station for science experiments.

After replacing the food, NASA and SpaceX will try again to launch the capsule filled with about 58-hundred pounds of supplies and science.

The mice aren’t the only critters hitching a ride into orbit. Another study into muscle loss in space involves about 37,000 tiny worms.

NASA pays private companies like SpaceX and Northrop Grumman to ship supplies to the International Space Station.

The launch is scheduled for 1:16 p.m., and weather remains favorable. SpaceX will attempt to land the booster back at Cape Canaveral, meaning residents in the area could hear sonic booms.

Tags
Space
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details