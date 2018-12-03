South Lake Hospital to Become Subsidiary of Orlando Health After $128 Million Donation

South Lake Hospital is becoming a subsidiary of Orlando Health. That means more pediatric, women’s health and oncology services for patients in south Lake County.

South Lake Hospital President John Moore says this is the final step in a merger that began in 1995.

At the time, Orlando Health took over South Lake Hospital’s daily management along with 50 percent of the seats on its board. Orlando Health will assume control of the rest of the hospital within the next few months, after donating 128 million dollars to help set up the Live Well Foundation of South Lake County.

The foundation is aimed at raising health care funding. Moore says this means:

“It also gives South Lake Hospital the ability to grow service lines that Orlando Health is known for in the market. I would think right off the bat of pediatrics, women's services, and oncology."

Those services will be offered through partnerships with Orlando Health’s Arnold Palmer Hospital and a new satellite center of the Orlando Health UF Health Cancer Center.

If you'd like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.