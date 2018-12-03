© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Scott Says Florida Is "Off The Table," As Trump Administration Moves Ahead On Off-Shore Oil

By Amy Green
Published December 3, 2018 at 9:24 AM EST
Opponents in St. Augustine of oil and gas exploration. Photo by Amy Green

Gov. Rick Scott says Florida is "off the table for oil drilling.”

That’s even as the Trump administration clears the way for exploration off the state's Atlantic coast.

Seismic testing is a controversial exploration technique involving blasts of sound that many scientists say threaten ocean wildlife. The testing would span from Delaware to Central Florida.

The governor's office says the Department of the Interior has made clear multiple times Florida is off the table and that the governor believes Secretary Ryan Zinke will honor this commitment.

Seismic surveys have not been conducted in the region for at least 30 years.

 

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
