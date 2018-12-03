© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Orange County To Swear In New Officials Including First African American Mayor

By Talia Blake
Published December 3, 2018 at 7:06 AM EST
Orange County Chambers/ Credit: Orange County Government

[audio mp3="http://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/11900_SwearIn_VOICER_Talia.mp3"][/audio]

Some Orange County Officials will be passing the torch, while some pick it up for the first time. The county will swear in new officials Tuesday morning.

Orange County Mayor-elect Jerry L. Demings will pass the baton to Sherriff-elect John Mina before he gets sworn in to his new office.

Demings is Orlando’s first African American police chief. Once he takes office, he’ll become Orange County’s first African American Mayor.

Along with Demings, the swearing in ceremony will take place for Commissioner-elects Christine Moore from District 2, Mayra Uribe from District 3,  and Maribel Gomez Cordero from District 4. And District 6 Commissioner Victoria P. Siplin will be sworn in for her second term.

The event is open to the public and will be live streamed on the Orange County Florida website.

Talia Blake
After a brief stint as Morning Edition Producer at The Public’s Radio in in Rhode Island, Talia Blake returned to WMFE, the station that grew her love for public radio. She graduated with a double-major in Broadcast Journalism and Psychology from the University of Central Florida (Go Knights!). While at UCF, she was an intern for WMFE’s public affairs show, Intersection. In her spare time, Talia is an avid foodie and enjoys working out.
