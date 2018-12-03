Orange County To Swear In New Officials Including First African American Mayor

[audio mp3="http://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/11900_SwearIn_VOICER_Talia.mp3"][/audio]

Some Orange County Officials will be passing the torch, while some pick it up for the first time. The county will swear in new officials Tuesday morning.

Orange County Mayor-elect Jerry L. Demings will pass the baton to Sherriff-elect John Mina before he gets sworn in to his new office.

Demings is Orlando’s first African American police chief. Once he takes office, he’ll become Orange County’s first African American Mayor.

Along with Demings, the swearing in ceremony will take place for Commissioner-elects Christine Moore from District 2, Mayra Uribe from District 3, and Maribel Gomez Cordero from District 4. And District 6 Commissioner Victoria P. Siplin will be sworn in for her second term.

The event is open to the public and will be live streamed on the Orange County Florida website.