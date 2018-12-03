© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

NASA's OSIRIS-REx Spacecraft Arrives At Asteroid 80 Million Miles Away

By Brendan Byrne
Published December 3, 2018 at 8:51 AM EST
An up-close view of the asteroid Bennu taken by the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft. Photo: NASA/Goddard/University of Arizona

A NASA spacecraft arrived Monday at an asteroid after a more than two-year journey. The plan is to take a sample of "dirt" from the surface and send it back to Earth.

"We have arrived." Mission controllers celebrated after receiving confirmation that the OSIRIS-Rex spacecraft had arrived at the diamond-shaped asteroid named Bennu, which is about the size of the Empire State Building.

The spacecraft will spend the next year surveying the asteroid before using a robotic arm to suck up a sample of regolith, or dirt, from the surface.

The asteroid is an astronomical time capsule. Scientists are eager to examine the nearly 4 billion-year-old sample, which could hold evidence of the creation of our solar system.

The two-ounce sample will return to Earth in 2023 and will be the largest cosmic sample collected since the Apollo missions.

The $800 million spacecraft launched from Cape Canaveral in 2016. Bennu is about 80 million miles away from Earth.

Tags
Space
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details