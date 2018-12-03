© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Animal Rights Groups Push In Lawsuit For SeaWorld Necropsy Reports

By Amy Green
Published December 3, 2018 at 10:51 AM EST
trainers-from-left-joe-sanchez-brian-faulkner-and-kelly-aldrich-work-with-orcas-trua-front-to-back-kayla-and-nalani-during-the-believe-show-in-shamu-stadium-at-the-aquatic-by-seaworld-theme-pa

Animal rights groups are suing a federal agency for whale necropsy reports from SeaWorld.

The lawsuit, filed by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals and other animal rights groups, seeks necropsy reports on how three whales died -- including Tilikum.

Tilikum was featured in the documentary "Blackfish" after killing a trainer in Orlando in 2010. SeaWorld says the animal died of a bacterial lung infection last year.

The lawsuit is against the National Marine Fisheries Service and not SeaWorld. It wants the federal agency to make the necropsy records public. The agency says it can’t force SeaWorld to do that.

The animal rights groups say the records are important for scientific research.

The National Marine Fisheries Service and SeaWorld did not immediately respond to calls seeking comment.

Tags
Central Florida NewsseaworldEnvironment
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
