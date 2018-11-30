© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Spotlight: Playwrights’ Round Table And “Native Voices"

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published November 30, 2018 at 12:29 PM EST
Image courtesy of Playwrights' Round Table
Image courtesy of Playwrights' Round Table

This weekend, the Orlando-based theatre group Playwrights’ Round Table is staging “Native Voices,” a series of eight short original plays.

PRT President Chuck Dent tells 90.7's Nicole Darden Creston about the production, the meaning behind its name, and what it is that makes PRT’s approach to theatre unique in Central Florida.

Click the Play Audio button above to hear their conversation.

Find more about Playwrights' Round Table and "Native Voices" at PRT's website.

Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
