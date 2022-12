What is subconscious plagiarism? The late George Harrison found out the hard way when he had to pay out a half million dollars after releasing the hit song My Sweet Lord.

90.7’s Matthew Peddie talked songwriting and entertainment law with local musician Kris Nichols in the studio.

Nichols talked about how he writes songs and how catchy riffs can sometimes catch out the songwriter and lead to lawsuits.

This conversation originally aired November 18, 2016.