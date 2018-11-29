© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Hepatitis A Cases are on the Rise, Floridians are Advised to Get Vaccinated

By Danielle Prieur
Published November 29, 2018 at 1:29 PM EST
Florida’s surgeon general has issued a public health advisory after an increase in Hepatitis A infections. 90.7’s health reporter Danielle Prieur has that story. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Surgeon General Celeste Philip says there have been 385 cases of Hepatitis A in the state since January. That’s three times the average number over the past five years.

Most of the cases have been in men in Orlando and Tampa between the ages of 30 and 49.

The cause of the outbreak is unknown. Most people get sick after coming in contact with fecal-contaminated food or water, not practicing good hygiene after changing diapers or going to the bathroom or engaging in certain sexual behaviors.

Symptoms like stomach pain and jaundice usually go away with treatment after a few months, but 77 percent of the year’s cases in Florida required hospitalization to prevent deadly liver failure.

That’s why experts are recommending that people get vaccinated if they are at high risk like drug users, homeless people and men who have sex with men.

Twelve other states have had similar Hepatitis A outbreaks since March 2017.
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
