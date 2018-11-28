© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tree Prices are Rising and it's Because of Changing Supply and Demand

By Danielle Prieur
Published November 28, 2018 at 6:25 AM EST
National Christmas Tree Association’s Director Tim O’Connor says there’s a number of factors driving up Christmas tree prices in the state this year. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

If you’re shopping for a pre-cut Christmas tree this year, expect to pay a little more than usual.

The National Christmas Tree Association’s Director Tim O’Connor says there’s a number of factors driving up Christmas tree prices in the state. The first is an increased demand for the trees among Millennial customers. The second is a shortage in the noble conifer:

“It takes 8-10 years to grow a tree. And when you think back 8-10 years ago, growers were not profitable, the economy wasn’t great, and they planted less trees back then. And so today, the trees that weren’t planted, are just not there.”

Jodi Utsman owns Santa’s Christmas Tree Forest in Eustis, Florida. She says they won’t run out of pre-cut trees because they ordered them from farmers in Michigan and North Carolina last June. But she says they’ve had to change their prices to reflect rising costs.

“Growers have increased prices on us on the ones we purchase from growers and the shipping costs have also risen. So the combination has driven the prices up a bit this year.”

The National Christmas Tree Association estimates about 2.7 million trees were sold across the country last year alone.
If you'd like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

Tags
Central Florida NewseconomicsbusinessChristmasholidaytreesdecorationmarket
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details