Intersection: Giving Tuesday & Central Florida Non-Profits

By Matthew Peddie
Published November 27, 2018 at 10:05 AM EST
Mark Brewer. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE
Today is Giving Tuesday. Giving Tuesday was started in 2012 ago by the 92nd Street Y, a cultural center in New York, as a way to focus on charitable giving after the commercialism of black Friday and cyber Monday.  

What kind of an impact does Giving Tuesday really have? What is compassion fatigue, and how does that translate into people’s charitable giving habits?

Mark Brewer, CEO of the Central Florida Foundation joins Intersection to talk more about Giving Tuesday and how it factors into the charitable giving strategies of non profits.

