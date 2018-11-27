Fishkind Conversations: Florida Should Act After Dire National Climate Report

The recently-released National Climate Assessment report presents some stark warnings about economic, environmental, and health-related consequences of climate change for the United States.

Included in the report, issued by thirteen federal agencies, is a figure that caught the eye of 90.7’s economic analyst Hank Fishkind: U.S. gross domestic product will be 10% lower by the end of this century.

Fishkind says that’s bad news for Florida on the state level as well, since the state's economic trajectory so closely mirrors the country’s. Additionally troublesome to Fishkind is Florida's particular vulnerability to climate change impacts.

He tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston that Florida needs to craft new policy to help prepare for and adapt to the challenges these changes bring, including an already increasing number of significant and potentially disastrous hurricanes.

