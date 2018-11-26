© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

UPDATE: U.S. Efforts On Climate Change Expand, But Not Enough, Report Says

By Amy Green
Published November 26, 2018 at 11:45 AM EST
climate-change-earth-boiling-pot-of-water

A new federal report says U.S. efforts to address climate change have expanded but not enough to stave off substantial damage to the economy, environment and human health.

The Fourth National Climate Assessment is the work of more than 300 experts including those with government agencies, national laboratories, universities and indigenous communities.

The report says climate change will harm infrastructure and property and impede economic growth without regional planning and a substantial global effort to curb emissions.

"I don't believe it," President Donald Trump said Monday, of the report issued by his own administration. Trump long has openly doubted climate change, describing it in 2012 as a "hoax."

The U.S. Global Change Research Program, mandated by Congress to coordinate research on climate change, supervised the report, which was released quietly on Black Friday.

In the Southeast 61 percent of major cities already are experiencing worsening heat waves, the highest percentage of any region in the nation, according to the report.

 

Tags
Central Florida NewsClimate changeEnvironment
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details