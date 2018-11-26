© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Getting Back Home is Hard for Some Midwestern Travelers Whose Flights Have Been Delayed or Canceled from Orlando International Airport

By Danielle Prieur
Published November 26, 2018 at 12:44 PM EST
Orlando International Airport’s Carolyn Fennell says a total of 22 flights have been canceled to Chicago and Kansas City since Sunday. She says this comes during one of the busiest air travel times of the year. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Snowstorms throughout the country are still causing flights to be delayed and canceled. This has mostly affected connecting and direct flights to Midwestern cities.

Orlando International Airport’s Carolyn Fennell says a total of 22 flights have been canceled to Chicago and Kansas City since Sunday. She says this comes during one of the busiest air travel times of the year.

“We were among the busiest airports in the county. A total of 1.8 million passengers. A 6 percent increase in the numbers we experienced last Thanksgiving.”

Fennell recommends traveling light to prepare for flight delays over the Christmas season.  

“Pack lightly so that you can have your carry-on with you. As schedules change, and airlines change, you can get disconnected from your luggage.”

The National Weather Service says people in cities from Northern Kansas to the Northern Chicago suburbs received anywhere from 8-10 inches of snow since Sunday.
If you'd like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

Tags
Central Florida Newsthanksgivingairportair travelplanedelayscancellations
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details