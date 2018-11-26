Getting Back Home is Hard for Some Midwestern Travelers Whose Flights Have Been Delayed or Canceled from Orlando International Airport

Snowstorms throughout the country are still causing flights to be delayed and canceled. This has mostly affected connecting and direct flights to Midwestern cities.

Orlando International Airport’s Carolyn Fennell says a total of 22 flights have been canceled to Chicago and Kansas City since Sunday. She says this comes during one of the busiest air travel times of the year.

“We were among the busiest airports in the county. A total of 1.8 million passengers. A 6 percent increase in the numbers we experienced last Thanksgiving.”

Fennell recommends traveling light to prepare for flight delays over the Christmas season.

“Pack lightly so that you can have your carry-on with you. As schedules change, and airlines change, you can get disconnected from your luggage.”

The National Weather Service says people in cities from Northern Kansas to the Northern Chicago suburbs received anywhere from 8-10 inches of snow since Sunday.

