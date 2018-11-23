Intersection: What's Next After A Contentious Mid Term Election

The dust has settled after a grueling mid term election and litigious recount. So what does the prospect of two Republican Senators from Florida mean for the Sunshine State? How will Ron De Santis govern Florida? And what does the political landscape look like for Florida Democrats?

Democratic political analyst Dick Batchelor says it all comes down to turn out for the Democrats as they look towards 2020. And Republican political analyst Frank Torres says the transition team that governor elect Ron DeSantis is assembling gives the first real glimpse of how he’ll govern the sunshine state.

